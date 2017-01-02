Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe

BMW M2 Performance Edition specs leaked?

BMW is planning a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition, according to leaked documents. It gets more basic features like manually-adjustable, non-heated seats, and it receives a handful of model-specific components such as a performance exhaust system with titanium tips and a firmer suspension. There are no mechanical upgrades to report, according to Bimmerpost. http://bit.ly/2kQpYVQ