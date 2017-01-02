Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe

Most Discussed
Lamborghini Huracan Performante to debut on Thursday
The fastest, most extreme Lamborghini Huracan to date will debut online on Thursday. A teaser video published on the brand's official Facebook page suggests the model set a new record on Germany's grueling Nurburgring track, but full details are still under wraps. http://bit.ly/2kMaXUk
Alpina to introduce new B5 in Geneva
BMW tuner Alpina will introduce the new, 5 Series-based B5 at the Geneva Auto Show. Power is expected to come from a revised version of BMW's 4.4-liter V8 engine tuned to produce about 600 horsepower. The B5 will debut as a sedan, but a wagon model will join the lineup later in the production run.
GMC: 75 percent of Yukon buyers get Denali model
The Denali trim level is a big money-maker for GMC, according to Motor Authority. 75 percent of Yukon buyers and 50 percent of Sierra HD customers get the Denali package, which brings premium features like a specific grille and leather upholstery. http://bit.ly/2kT5Ouw
Toyota reduces RAV4 Hybrid price
Toyota has made the RAV4 Hybrid more affordable in a bid to boost sales. The gas-electric crossover now starts at $37,320, about $5,000 more than the entry-level RAV4. http://bit.ly/2ltglzy
Jaguar planning M3 rival?
Jaguar could give the BMW M3 a run for its money with a hot-rodded XE. The SVR--badged model will arrive with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 500 horsepower, according to British magazine Auto Express. An eight-speed automatic transmission will transfer the eight-cylinder's torque to all four wheels.
Next Honda Civic Type R to break cover in Geneva
Honda will introduce the next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Auto Show. Rumors indicate it will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at over 300 horsepower. This time around, the Type R will be sold in the United States. http://bit.ly/2lqGIGD
BMW M2 Performance Edition specs leaked?
BMW is planning a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition, according to leaked documents. It gets more basic features like manually-adjustable, non-heated seats, and it receives a handful of model-specific components such as a performance exhaust system with titanium tips and a firmer suspension. There are no mechanical upgrades to report, according to Bimmerpost. http://bit.ly/2kQpYVQ