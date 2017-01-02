Hyundai introduces i30 Tourer

Most Discussed
Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia
Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.
Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?
Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles. http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5
Four-door Mercedes-AMG GT to debut in Geneva?
Mercedes-AMG could bring a four-door version of the GT to the Geneva Auto Show. The model will look just like the GT, but it will ride on the E-Class' MRA platform. Power will come from a 600-horsepower V8, according to British magazine Autocar. http://bit.ly/2kYrjct
New Ford Fiesta ST to drop this week
Ford will officially unveil the next-generation Fiesta ST on February 24. http://bit.ly/2lDJecw
Report: LA is the most congested city in the world
A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods. http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4
Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?
PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days. http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT