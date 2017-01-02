Four-door Mercedes-AMG GT to debut in Geneva?

  • Updated February 22, 2017, 3:02 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mercedes-AMG could bring a four-door version of the GT to the Geneva Auto Show.  The model will look just like the GT, but it will ride on the E-Class' MRA platform.  Power will come from a 600-horsepower V8, according to British magazine Autocar. 

Now

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 2h

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 3h

Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.    

 4h

Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?

Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles.   http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5

 4h

Subaru of America planning birthday bash

Subaru of America will celebrate its 50th birthday in February of 2018. The company will mark the milestone by donating 50 cars to a charity that hasn't been announced yet, and it will launch limited-edition models that will go on sale early next year.    

 5h

Hyundai introduces i30 Tourer

Hyundai has unveiled the i30 Tourer. Essentially a long-roof version of the Elantra GT, the Tourer boasts a chassis tuned on the 'Ring and one of the biggest trunks in the segment. It was designed largely for the European market, and it will not be sold on our shores because the wagon segment is free-falling here.    

 6h

Range Rover Velar to slot between Evoque and Sport

"We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover," says Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern. "It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything."   

 13h

New Ford Fiesta ST to drop this week

Ford will officially unveil the next-generation Fiesta ST on February 24.   http://bit.ly/2lDJecw

 16h

Report: LA is the most congested city in the world

A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods.   http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4

 1d

Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?

PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days.    http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT

 1d