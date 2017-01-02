Jeep intros Renegade 'Desert Hawk' edition for UK

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 3:07 pm
  •         by Justin King
Just 100 examples will be produced, each featuring a desert-theme exterior color scheme and unique interior elements.

Now

Lamborghini Huracan Performante teaser shows active aero

The YouTube video demonstrates Lamborghini's new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technology in use at the Nurburgring.<br/>   http://bit.ly/2lKsgZW

 3h

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 11h

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 11h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 12h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 12h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 14h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 1d

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 1d

Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.    

 1d