Porsche announces Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has introduced a new range-topping variant of the Panamera named Turbo S E-Hybrid.  The model uses a V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque.  It hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.4 seconds, yet it can drive on electricity alone for about 30 miles. 

Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations

Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012.   http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU

 1h

Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass

"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces."   http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD

 1h

Faraday Future to tackle Pikes Peak

Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype will compete in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Its main competitor will be a Tesla Model S P100D tuned by Unplugged Performance, according to Inside EVs.   http://bit.ly/2lMfHNW

 3h

Google's Waymo sues Uber over LiDAR tech

Waymo claims a worker stole 14,000 design files for its proprietary hardware systems, including a LiDAR sensor that was promoted as one of the company's key innovations in the competitive autonomous-driving business.   http://bit.ly/2lLtZOV

 9h

Jeep intros Renegade 'Desert Hawk' edition for UK

Just 100 examples will be produced, each featuring a desert-theme exterior color scheme and unique interior elements.   

 15h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante teaser shows active aero

The YouTube video demonstrates Lamborghini's new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technology in use at the Nurburgring.<br/>   http://bit.ly/2lKsgZW

 16h

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 1d

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 1d

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 1d

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 1d