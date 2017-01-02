Volvo teases next-gen XC60 ahead of Geneva debut

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
VW exec pleads not guilty in diesel fraud case
The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested while on vacation in Florida. Five fellow executives also indicted by US authorities have remained in Germany with little chance of extradition. http://bloom.bg/2mlCKNm
Ford announces GT Competition Series
Ford has introduced the GT Competition Series. The special edition model boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface. http://bit.ly/2mk6ABU
Stuttgart to ban older diesels
Stuttgart, Germany, will ban older diesel-powered cars and trucks during pollution peaks. Motorists who ignore the ban -- which is scheduled to kick off next year -- will be fined. http://bit.ly/2lMEC3R
Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations
Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012. http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU
Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass
"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces." http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD
Faraday Future to tackle Pikes Peak
Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype will compete in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Its main competitor will be a Tesla Model S P100D tuned by Unplugged Performance, according to Inside EVs. http://bit.ly/2lMfHNW
Porsche announces Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
Porsche has introduced a new range-topping variant of the Panamera named Turbo S E-Hybrid. The model uses a V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. It hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.4 seconds, yet it can drive on electricity alone for about 30 miles.
Google's Waymo sues Uber over LiDAR tech
Waymo claims a worker stole 14,000 design files for its proprietary hardware systems, including a LiDAR sensor that was promoted as one of the company's key innovations in the competitive autonomous-driving business. http://bit.ly/2lLtZOV