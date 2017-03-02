Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Land Rover expands Range Rover family
Land Rover has expanded the Range Rover family with a new, style-focused model named Velar. The Velar slots between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, and it's aimed squarely at the Porsche Macan. http://bit.ly/2lWWmcs
McLaren 720S leaked
A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin. http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv
Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo
Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet unveiled
Mercedes has introduced the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The topless E is sportier to drive than its predecessor, and it's available with 4Matic all-wheel drive for the first time ever.
Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more
Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works. http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3
Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck
Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.
Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?
Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show. http://bit.ly/2lpksZK
Smart to unveil two limited-edition models in Geneva
In lieu of a noteworthy debut, Daimler's smart division will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce limited-edition variants of the fortwo and the forfour.
Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van
Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.
