© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

  • Updated March 2, 2017, 5:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features.  The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show. 

Now

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 4h

Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.    

 4h

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The topless E is sportier to drive than its predecessor, and it's available with 4Matic all-wheel drive for the first time ever.   

 5h

Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more

Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3

 23h

Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck

Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.   

 1d

Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?

Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show.   http://bit.ly/2lpksZK

 1d

Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van

Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.    

 1d