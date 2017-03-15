Volvo 262C turns 40

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 7:13 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volvo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 262C.  Built by Bertone in Italy, the 262C was the only Volvo ever offered with a vinyl roof from the factory.  Production ended in 1981. 

Now

New Buick Regal to bow in New York?

Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.    

 2h

Porsche Mission E will be OTA-compatible

Porsche's upcoming electric Mission E will benefit from over-the-air software updates, the company has confirmed. Buyers will be able to unlock more power or add new features such as driving aids.    

 4h

Volvo confirms 250-mile EV

Volvo's upcoming electric model will boast about 250 miles of range, the company has revealed. Set to debut in 2019, it will cost between $35,000 and $40,000 before tax incentives.    

 1d

Production of current BMW M5 ending

BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner.    http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5

 1d

Electric Lamborghini possible

Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward.   http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf

 1d