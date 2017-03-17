Opel planning flagship SUV

  • Updated March 18, 2017, 3:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Opel has revealed it's developing a large, range-topping SUV.  Expected to debut by the end of the year, the model is one of the seven cars engineers are currently working on. 

