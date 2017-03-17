Maserati recalls 3,299 Levante SUVs

Most Discussed
Mercedes celebrates 300 SL's 60th
The emblematic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is turning 60 this month. The two-seater launched with a straight-six engine rated at 215 horsepower, and it could reach a top speed of 140 mph, which was impressive at the time.
Law firm seeks class action against Tesla for Autopilot delays
A law firm wants to bring a class action suit against Tesla on behalf of Model X customers who purchased their vehicles with the expectation that they would have access to features currently enabled in the older version of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving suite. The law firm of Hagens Berman points out that Tesla's promotional materials contained references to features which are still not available, electrek reports. http://bit.ly/2o5GmDi
Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4
Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv
Wheeler Dealers mechanic leaves show
Edd China, the mechanic on Wheeler Dealers, has announced he's leaving the show after 12 seasons. In a video posted on Youtube, he explains he's not comfortable with the new direction the show is taking. http://bit.ly/2nczB4O
Australian police gets Mercedes E43 patrol car
Mercedes-Benz's Australian division has loaned an E43 to the Australian police. The AMG-massaged, 396-horsepower sedan will patrol the state of Victoria's highways for about a year.
RUF could build more CTRs
The 30 examples of the CTR sold out so fast that RUF is considering building a few more to satisfy demand. The company is also looking into building a standalone model, but nothing has been decided yet.
Last Austin-Healey 3000 to cross the block
The very last Austin-Healey 3000 built is scheduled to cross the auction block. Said to be in like-new condition, the roadster is expected to fetch up to $112,000. http://bit.ly/2o3ANoP
Citroen announces electric van
Citroen has introduced an all-electric variant of the Berlingo van. Appropriately called E-Berlingo, the people-mover is equipped with a 22.5-kWh battery pack that provides just 106 miles of range in ideal driving conditions.
BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer
BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car. Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status.
RUF CTR sold out
All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year. http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR