Toyota Mirai billboards scrub NOx emissions from the air

  • Updated March 23, 2017, 5:03 pm
  •         by Justin King
The billboards are coated in titanium dioxide, converting nitrogen oxides into nitrates that are removed from the air. The array of 37 billboards is claimed to remove NOx emissions equivalent to more than 5,000 vehicles per month.

