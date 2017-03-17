Techart tunes Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

  • Updated March 25, 2017, 10:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
German tuner Techart has given the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet a full makeover.  The updates include a 711-horsepower version of the stock 3.8-liter flat-six, and a love-it-or-hate-it body kit. 

Now

Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion

Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers.    http://bit.ly/2odPuG1

 22h

Tuner builds 405-hp Abarth 500

A German tuner named Pogea Racing has developed an Abarth 500 with 405 horsepower under the hood. The hottest of all Fiat hatches hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.1 seconds. Just five examples will be built.    

 1d

Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints

A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators.   http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj

 1d

Porsche employees receive nearly $10,000 bonus

Porsche enjoys one of the fattest profit margins in the industry. It's sharing the love by giving about 21,000 of its employees a €9,111 (roughly $9,800) bonus this year.   

 1d