Nissan announces GT-R Track Edition

Lamborghini Urus won't set 'Ring record
Lamborghini won't try to set a new Nurburgring record with the upcoming Urus SUV. It will nonetheless be one of the fastest off-roaders on the market, and it will be capable of holding its own off the beaten path. http://bit.ly/2nEqtGW
Reborn Lagonda to take on Rolls-Royce
Aston Martin is serious about taking on Rolls-Royce with its recently revived Lagonda sub-brand. The company is set to introduce a sedan and a SUV around the turn of the decade. http://bit.ly/2nEhky2
BMW previews M4 GT4
BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4. Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.
Audi Sport rules out drift mode
Audi won't develop a drift mode to keep up with rivals Ford and AMG. "I don't like them. I do not see the reason for them," said the company's R&D boss. http://bit.ly/2nmAo1L
Mercedes CLS going six-cylinder-only?
The next Mercedes-Benz CLS might not offer a V8 engine. The range-topping model will allegedly be axed to make space for the production version of the GT concept. http://bit.ly/2nE42l9
Piech sells stake in Porsche Holding SE
Ferdinand Piech is selling his 15-percent stake in the company that controls Volkswagen Group. The sale -- which is expected to bring in several billion dollars -- is the final move in a family dispute that has lasted for years. http://bit.ly/2nE7HPJ
Uber suspends self-driving program
Uber has suspended it self-driving car program after one of its Volvo XC90-based prototypes was involved in an accident. The police say the prototype wasn't responsible for causing the crash. (Photo by Fresco News) http://bit.ly/2nE7dcK
Ferrari celebrates 70th with limited-edition watch
Ferrari has teamed up with Hublot to celebrate its 70th birthday with a limited-edition watch. Penned with input from the Prancing Horse's design studio, it's limited to just 210 examples. Pricing hasn't been announced. http://bit.ly/2ogeEUd
Audi RS 6 Avant could reach U.S. shores
The next generation of the Audi RS 6 Avant could be sold in the United States, according to <em>Car & Driver</em>. The wagon segment is small, but the company is trying to make a business case for it. If it's approved, it won't arrive before 2019. http://bit.ly/2ofSEcr
Tesla Model Y "a few years away"
Tesla's Model Y compact crossover is "a few years away" from making its debut, according to Elon Musk. The family-friendly model will be to the Model X what the Model 3 is to the Model S.