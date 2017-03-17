Mugen unveils electric dirt bike

Most Discussed
Mugen to tackle Isle of Man TT with electric motorcycle
Mugen will return to the Isle of Man TT with an electric motorcycle named Shinden Roku. Developed for the TT Zero category, the one-off bike features a carbon fiber frame and a 160-horsepower motor.
Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine. http://bit.ly/2o695eG
Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017
Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.
Lexus previews updated NX
Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week
Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week. http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP
Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla
Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC
Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership
Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber. http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL
President Trump teases Ford investment announcement
President Trump has been teasing an announcement expected from Ford later today which should detail upcoming investment in three Michigan facilities, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2ndl2Lh
Uber sets exit date for Denmark, citing new taxi law
Uber plans to cease operating in Denmark on April 18, 2017 thanks to a new law which requires taxi services to equip their cars with items such as permanent fare meters and seat sensors, TechCrunch reports. The law seems to be deliberately tailored to disrupt services such as Uber, where drivers' and customers' smartphones take the place of permanently installed equipment. http://tcrn.ch/2ndjqkJ
Future of diesel looks bleak, according to Volvo
Volvo's top executive has cast doubts on the future of diesel. "Looking further down the line, diesel will not be able to help us. Only electrification can," opined company CEO Hakan Samuelsson. http://bit.ly/2nbEcks