Aston Martin preps former military hangar to build DBX

  • Updated April 6, 2017, 2:16 pm
  •         by Justin King
The Ministry of Defense facility in St Athan will be used to build the DBX in 2019, requiring 750 additional workers in South Wales. "It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base," says CEO Andy Palmer.

Now

Mercedes-Benz prices AMG GT R from $157,000

Mercedes-Benz announced today that the new Mercedes-AMG GT R will be priced from $157,000. The 577-horsepower grand tourer will go on sale in the United States this summer.    

 2h

Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.

Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says.    http://bit.ly/2nggsAC

 4h

2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower

Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track.   http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA

 5h

Chevrolet previews hot-rodded Tahoe

Chevrolet has announced a high-performance variant of the Tahoe. Named Rally Sport Truck (RST), it's available with a performance package that adds a 420-horsepower V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Magnetic Ride Control suspension.   

 7h

Lucid Motors details factory plans

EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019.    http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB

 10h