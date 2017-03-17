Aston Martin preps former military hangar to build DBX

Most Discussed
Mercedes-Benz prices AMG GT R from $157,000
Mercedes-Benz announced today that the new Mercedes-AMG GT R will be priced from $157,000. The 577-horsepower grand tourer will go on sale in the United States this summer.
Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.
Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says. http://bit.ly/2nggsAC
2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower
Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track. http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA
Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois
Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nesgDp
2018 Audi R8 V10 plus getting laser headlights
The Audi R8 V10 plus receives standard laser headlights for the 2018 model year. Audi promises the units greatly enhance visibility.
Chevrolet previews hot-rodded Tahoe
Chevrolet has announced a high-performance variant of the Tahoe. Named Rally Sport Truck (RST), it's available with a performance package that adds a 420-horsepower V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Magnetic Ride Control suspension.
Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro
American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds. http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy
Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms
Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving. http://bit.ly/2nENiXn
Lucid Motors details factory plans
EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019. http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to debut in New York
Mitsubishi will introduce the 2018 Outlander Sport at next week's New York Auto Show. The modestly updated model gets a few visual enhancements and more tech in the cabin. http://bit.ly/2nGrf2E