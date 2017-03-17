Aston Martin previews DBX

Most Discussed
Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes
Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando. http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx
Ford won't return to Formula 1
Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak. http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig
Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut in Shanghai
Acura has announced it will introduce a long-wheelbase variant of the TLX at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model will only be sold on the Chinese market, and it will likely be built there, too.
Chevrolet previews Shanghai-bound FNR-X concept
Chevrolet has released a dark teaser image that previews a new concept car. Named FNR-X, the model will debut in two weeks at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show.
Peugeot establishes North American division
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.
Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.
Lamborghini displays like-new Miura at German show
Lamborghini is showcasing a like-new Miura at the annual Techno Classica, one of the largest classic car shows in Germany. The V12-powered supercar was treated to a full restoration by the company's Polo Storico division.
Audi RS 3 Sedan priced at $54,500
The U.S.-spec Audi RS 3 Sedan will make its debut next week at the New York Auto Show. The 2017 model starts at $54,500, but buyers who wait until the 2018 model is released will need to pay $54,900.
Tesla Model 3 spied
Our spy photographers have sent us the best pictures yet of the upcoming Tesla Model 3. The sedan's design has changed little in its transition from a concept to a production car, and the cabin boasts a large, TV-like screen in the middle of the dashboard. http://bit.ly/2nHQr8U
Aston Martin preps former military hangar to build DBX
The Ministry of Defense facility in St Athan will be used to build the DBX in 2019, requiring 750 additional workers in South Wales. "It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base," says CEO Andy Palmer.