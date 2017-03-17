2018 Volkswagen Golf range to debut in New York

Most Discussed
Zunum gets funding from Boeing, JetBlue for hybrid plane
Startup Zunum has received funding from Boeing and JetBlue to build a hybrid regional air craft. Set to fly in 2020, the plane will initially have a 700-mile range, and it will connect the nation's underserved airports.
Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000
One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee. http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs
Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets wide-body kit
Land Rover wants to put tuners out of business, but that's not stopping Lumma Design from modifying the new Range Rover Velar. The updates include a new hood with vents, a deeper front bumper, and extra-wide wheel arches all around.
Audi announces two new crossovers
Audi will expand its crossover lineup with two new models. The first is the range-topping Q8, which was previewed by a concept in Detroit and again in Geneva. It will arrive next year. The second is a smaller model named Q4 that will debut in 2019.
Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car
Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.
Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis
NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.
Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?
The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo
Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York
Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.
Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand
While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports. http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA
Renault previews R.S. 2027 Vision concept
Renault will travel to the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a concept that previews the future of Formula 1. Named R.S. 2027 Vision, the design study sheds insight into what F1 cars will look like in a decade, and the technology they'll use.