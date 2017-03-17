2018 Volkswagen Golf range to debut in New York

  • Updated April 11, 2017, 7:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volkswagen will introduce the 2018 Golf family at the New York Auto Show.  The popular compact receives a minor design tweaks such as new lights, and more tech features in the cabin.  All variants of the 2018 Golf will go on sale this summer. 

Now

Zunum gets funding from Boeing, JetBlue for hybrid plane

Startup Zunum has received funding from Boeing and JetBlue to build a hybrid regional air craft. Set to fly in 2020, the plane will initially have a 700-mile range, and it will connect the nation's underserved airports.    

 36m

Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets wide-body kit

Land Rover wants to put tuners out of business, but that's not stopping Lumma Design from modifying the new Range Rover Velar. The updates include a new hood with vents, a deeper front bumper, and extra-wide wheel arches all around.    

 3h

Audi announces two new crossovers

Audi will expand its crossover lineup with two new models. The first is the range-topping Q8, which was previewed by a concept in Detroit and again in Geneva. It will arrive next year. The second is a smaller model named Q4 that will debut in 2019.    

 4h

Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car

Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.    

 18h

Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis

NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.    

 19h

Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?

The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo

 20h

Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York

Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.   

 21h

Renault previews R.S. 2027 Vision concept

Renault will travel to the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a concept that previews the future of Formula 1. Named R.S. 2027 Vision, the design study sheds insight into what F1 cars will look like in a decade, and the technology they'll use.   

 22h