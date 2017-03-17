Jaguar could deep-six XJ

  • Updated April 13, 2017, 8:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed.  The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe. 

Now

2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed

Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer.    http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT

 12m

Honda Clarity gets PHEV drivetrain

Honda expanded the Clarity lineup in New York with a plug-in hybrid model. The drivetrain's central component is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, but the Clarity can drive on electricity alone for up to 42 miles.    

 1h

Three-row Subaru crossover coming next year

Subaru has confirmed a three-row crossover inspired by the Ascent concept will make its debut next year. The soft-roader will compete in the same segment as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.    

 4h

Honda introduces Clarity Electric

Honda has introduced an electric version of the Clarity. It gets a 161-horsepower motor, but Honda hasn't revealed how far it can drive on a single charge.    

 5h

Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva

The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years. The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition. Just 1,977 examples will be built.    

 6h

Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn

Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power.   http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h

 22h

New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"

The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.    

 23h

Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip

In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License.    http://bit.ly/2oxROLa

 1d