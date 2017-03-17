Jaguar could deep-six XJ

Most Discussed
2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed
Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer. http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT
Honda Clarity gets PHEV drivetrain
Honda expanded the Clarity lineup in New York with a plug-in hybrid model. The drivetrain's central component is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, but the Clarity can drive on electricity alone for up to 42 miles.
Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga
Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet. http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM
Three-row Subaru crossover coming next year
Subaru has confirmed a three-row crossover inspired by the Ascent concept will make its debut next year. The soft-roader will compete in the same segment as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.
Honda introduces Clarity Electric
Honda has introduced an electric version of the Clarity. It gets a 161-horsepower motor, but Honda hasn't revealed how far it can drive on a single charge.
Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva
The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years. The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition. Just 1,977 examples will be built.
Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York
Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.
Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn
Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power. http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h
New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"
The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.
Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip
In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License. http://bit.ly/2oxROLa