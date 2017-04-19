Oil prices continue to founder

Most Discussed
Subaru recalls 2017 Impreza to fix stalling problems
ECU reprogramming better handles North American winter fuel, which will vaporize at a lower temperature and can cause a fuel pressure decrease in higher ambient temperatures.
Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag
Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX
Volvo to build EV in China
Volvo's first-ever electric car will be built in the Shanghai area and exported globally, the company has confirmed. Roughly the size of a 40-series model, the yet-unnamed battery-powered model is scheduled to debut in 2019.
Jeep Yuntu concept previews hybrid seven-seater
Jeep has introduced the Yuntu concept at the Shanghai Auto Show. The close-to-production design study could spawn a hybrid seven-seater model for the coming years, but odds are we won't see it in the United States.
BMW highlights electric past
BMW shipped an experimental battery-powered 1602 from its collection in Munich to the Shanghai Auto Show. The prototype has a driving range of 19 miles, and a top speed of just 62 mph. It was introduced during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, and it shows how far battery tech has come over the past few decades.
Lexus NX gets minor updates
The Lexus NX crossover has received a minor nip-and-tuck. The updated model debuted today at the Shanghai Auto Show, but Lexus' Chinese arm has inexplicably decided not to let anyone near it.
Audi e-tron sportback confirmed for production
The Audi e-tron sportback concept that debuted earlier today at the Shanghai Auto Show will reach production, a company spokesman told Leftlanenews. Aimed at Tesla's Model X, the crossover will make its debut in 2019.
BMW M4 CS races into Shanghai with 454 hp
The newest variant of the BMW M4 broke cover in Shanghai earlier today. Named CS, the 454-horsepower coupe is positioned between the standard M4 and the sold-out GTS model.
Audi e-tron sportback concept goes live in Shanghai
The Audi e-tron sportback concept is one of the stars of this year's Shanghai Auto Show. It's all-electric, and it receives some of the company's most advanced lighting tech.
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz electrifies Shanghai
Volkswagen traveled to the Shanghai Auto Show to introduce the I.D. Crozz concept. The all-electric soft-roader could preview a stylish crossover coupe.