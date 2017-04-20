Porsche Panamera gets tuned by Techart

Most Discussed
Shift like a samurai in the Leopard Q6
The Leopard Q6 displayed at the Shanghai show looks like a mix between a Range Rover and a mid-1990s Mitsubishi Montero. Inside, a plastic, toy-like samurai sword replaces the conventional shift lever. The model is on-sale now in China.
Renault explores the future of Formula 1
Renault is showing a concept at the Shanghai show that explores what the Formula 1 of the future looks like. The 22nd century-esque concept is all-electric, which suggests Formula E and Formula 1 will ultimately become one and the same.
Land Wind X7 does its best Evoque impression
Land Wind's Evoque clone is on display at the Shanghai Auto Show. Land Rover has filed a complaint about the model, but there's little it can do to stop Land Wind from selling it in its home market.
China's BAIC brings helicopter to Shanghai show
In addition to a full lineup of passenger cars, Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing a helicopter at the Shanghai Auto Show. The group wants to prove its engineering expertise stretches across different fields.
Jeep Yuntu concept could reach showrooms
The Jeep Yuntu concept introduced yesterday at the Shanghai Auto Show could reach showrooms. If approved, the hybrid seven-seater would be built in China and sold only on the local market.
Subaru recalls 2017 Impreza to fix stalling problems
ECU reprogramming better handles North American winter fuel, which will vaporize at a lower temperature and can cause a fuel pressure decrease in higher ambient temperatures.
Oil prices continue to founder
Oil prices continue to drop as more and more investors back out of long positions thanks to an ongoing gasoline inventory surplus. Could this mean a milder summer bump at the pump? Reuters has the story. http://reut.rs/2pDePxs
Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag
Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX
Volvo to build EV in China
Volvo's first-ever electric car will be built in the Shanghai area and exported globally, the company has confirmed. Roughly the size of a 40-series model, the yet-unnamed battery-powered model is scheduled to debut in 2019.