Porsche Panamera gets tuned by Techart

  • Updated April 20, 2017, 10:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Tuner Techart has released a heavily modified second-generation Porsche Panamera.  The love-it-or-hate-it-look includes a new front bumper with bigger air dams, a wide-body kit, and a huge spoiler out back. 

Now

Shift like a samurai in the Leopard Q6

The Leopard Q6 displayed at the Shanghai show looks like a mix between a Range Rover and a mid-1990s Mitsubishi Montero. Inside, a plastic, toy-like samurai sword replaces the conventional shift lever. The model is on-sale now in China.   

 2h

Renault explores the future of Formula 1

Renault is showing a concept at the Shanghai show that explores what the Formula 1 of the future looks like. The 22nd century-esque concept is all-electric, which suggests Formula E and Formula 1 will ultimately become one and the same.   

 3h

Land Wind X7 does its best Evoque impression

Land Wind's Evoque clone is on display at the Shanghai Auto Show. Land Rover has filed a complaint about the model, but there's little it can do to stop Land Wind from selling it in its home market.   

 4h

China's BAIC brings helicopter to Shanghai show

In addition to a full lineup of passenger cars, Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing a helicopter at the Shanghai Auto Show. The group wants to prove its engineering expertise stretches across different fields.   

 5h

Jeep Yuntu concept could reach showrooms

The Jeep Yuntu concept introduced yesterday at the Shanghai Auto Show could reach showrooms. If approved, the hybrid seven-seater would be built in China and sold only on the local market.   

 6h

Oil prices continue to founder

Oil prices continue to drop as more and more investors back out of long positions thanks to an ongoing gasoline inventory surplus. Could this mean a milder summer bump at the pump? Reuters has the story.   http://reut.rs/2pDePxs

 19h

Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag

Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX

 20h

Volvo to build EV in China

Volvo's first-ever electric car will be built in the Shanghai area and exported globally, the company has confirmed. Roughly the size of a 40-series model, the yet-unnamed battery-powered model is scheduled to debut in 2019.   

 22h