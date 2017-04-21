BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you

  Updated April 21, 2017, 1:15 pm
  by Byron Hurd
Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets.

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told Green Car Reports. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 2h

Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.   

 4h

Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price

Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference.   http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz

 1d

Lynk & Co to offer lifetime warranty

China-based Lynk & Co promises to offer the industry's first lifetime warranty. Additional details haven't been announced, and restrictions will undoubtedly apply. The company also promises all of its cars will come standard with a free internet connection.   

 1d