BMW M4 CS limited to just 3,000 units

  • Updated April 21, 2017, 4:58 pm
  •         by Justin King
Executive comments suggest other M cars could get the CS treatment, raising hopes that the M2 CS will be next on the list.

BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you

Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets.   http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ

 4h

VW sentenced to three-year probation

Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw

 5h

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told <em>Green Car Reports</em>. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 6h

Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.   

 7h

First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a>   http://bit.ly/2oTldO0

 1d