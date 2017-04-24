Uber said to track iPhone users even after app deleted

  • Updated April 24, 2017, 4:17 pm
  •         by Justin King
A New York Times report claims Uber implemented a fraud detection system that violated the App Store's privacy requirements, prompting a personal scolding from Apple CEO Tim Cook and a threat to blacklist the Uber app.

Now

PSA wants to sell more cars in China

Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares.   http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3

 7h

Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI

The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.   

 9h

Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy.   http://bit.ly/2p8fggC

 10h

Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro

Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet.   http://bit.ly/2oXawMl

 12h

Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record

The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.   

 13h

Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon

American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger.   http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A

 14h