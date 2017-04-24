Uber said to track iPhone users even after app deleted

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Spied: Range Rover Velar SVR
I high-performance version of the Range Rover Velar is just around the corner. http://bit.ly/2pag7gO
PSA wants to sell more cars in China
Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares. http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3
Porsche expects 30% take-up rate for manual GT3
The updated Porsche 911 GT3 is once again available with an enthusiast-approved manual transmission. The German brand expects 30-percent of GT3s will ship with three pedals. http://bit.ly/2oXhIb3
Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI
The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.
Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD
Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy. http://bit.ly/2p8fggC
Mercedes-AMG Project One getting 1,020 horsepower?
Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will allegedly boast 1,020 horsepower. Power will come from a hybrid drivetrain built around a 748-horsepower V6 engine sourced from AMG's Formula 1 car, and a pair of electric motors rated at a combined 408 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oX2uTA
Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro
Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet. http://bit.ly/2oXawMl
Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record
The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.
Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon
American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger. http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A