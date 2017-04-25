Mitsubishi launches Special Vehicle Projects division

  • Updated April 25, 2017, 6:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mitsubishi has launched a sub-division named Special Vehicle Projects (SVP).  SVP is similar to Land Rover's SVO sub-brand, but right now it's only focusing on making visual modifications to cars.  Its first model is a limited-edition L200 pickup named Barbarian. 

Now

Mercedes celebrates test track's 50th

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its test track in Stuttgart, Germany. The facility boasts 15.5 kilometers' worth of test tracks including a crosswind section, a slalom section, and a steep-bank curve. Mercedes has regularly updated the facility over the past five decades.   

 2h

Porsche dealers asking for Panamera five-seater

Porsche dealers in the United States are asking the company to build a five-seater version of the Panamera sedan. If approved, the sedan will receive the Sport Turismo model's 4+1 seating configuration. A final decision on whether to give dealers a five-seater model hasn't been made yet.   http://bit.ly/2oZUiSn

 3h

PSA wants to sell more cars in China

Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares.   http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3

 18h

Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI

The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.   

 20h

Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy.   http://bit.ly/2p8fggC

 21h