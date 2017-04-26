MG E-Motion concept headed to production

  • Updated April 26, 2017, 4:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed.  The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom. 

