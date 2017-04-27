Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series

Most Discussed
Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits
1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials. http://on.freep.com/2pjd99x
Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned
Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point. http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4
Hawaii, North Dakota getting first Supercharger stations
Hawaii and North Dakota will both inaugurate their first Supercharger stations before the end of the year. Tesla is committed to doubling the number of stations before the end of the year.
Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree
Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half. http://bit.ly/2p3vXva
2018 Honda Odyssey now in production
Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey. http://bit.ly/2piboJI
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season. The decision comes after 18 seasons and over 600 races. http://bit.ly/2phraEX
BMW recalls M760i
BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.
Google buys land in Nevada
Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program. http://bit.ly/2phppHW
BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe
BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.