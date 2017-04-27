Honda sets global production record

  • Updated April 27, 2017, 12:30 pm
  •         by Justin King
For the fiscal year ending in March, the company has set all-time production records in North America, Asia and China.

Now

NEVS teams up with Iconiq for future EV

NEVS -- the Chinese brand that purchased Saab's carcass -- has teamed up with a China-based startup named Iconiq to build electric cars. The two brands will form a joint-venture to manufacture cars in China, and in the former Saab factory in Sweden.   http://bit.ly/2pkE8Se

 2h

Volkswagen to sell Ducati?

Cash-strapped from the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen could sell Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha are all potential buyers, according to Autocar.   http://bit.ly/2p6v8BI

 3h

UK bans BMW M760i ad

The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine.   http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9

 4h

Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system

The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals.   http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR

 5h

Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed

Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned.   http://bit.ly/2p6b56C

 6h

Renault Zoe eSport concept specs released

The all-electric Renault Zoe eSport concept introduced last month at the Geneva Auto Show is quicker than a Formula E car. The prototype hits 62 mph from a stop in just 3.2 seconds.   

 7h

Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series

The best-selling member of the BMW 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe, according to Motor1. The four-door model represents 54 percent of all 4 Series sold worldwide. The remaining 46 percent is split up between the coupe and the convertible variants.   http://bit.ly/2p6ncQV

 8h