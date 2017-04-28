Toyota Connected to expand Plano office

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Kia to open new factory in India
Kia will spend $1.1 billion to build an assembly plant in India. The factory will be up and running in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and it will produce about 300,000 cars a year.
Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles
A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle. http://bit.ly/2popzNp
Ultra-rare 911 barn find heads to auction
An extremely rare 1993 Porsche 911 RSR with just six miles on the clock is headed to auction soon. One of just 51 built, the time capsule spent 25 years in a barn for unknown reasons. Auction house RM Sotheby's expects it will fetch about $2.3 million. http://bit.ly/2poc40w
Chrysler expands Pacifica lineup
Chrysler has added a sixth trim level to the Pacifica lineup. Named Touring Plus, the model receives three-zone climate control, a power liftgate, sunshades for the second- and third-row seats, fog lights, and a mesh-look lower front fascia, among other features. Pricing starts at $33,455.
Volkswagen T-Roc to debut soon
Volkswagen will introduce an entry-level crossover named T-Roc in the coming months. Aimed at the Juke, the T-Roc is Wolfsburg's version of the Audi Q2.
Mazda to launch CX-8 in Japan
Mazda will introduce a new model named CX-8 on the Japanese market. Essentially a stretched CX-5, the CX-8 will offer seating for up to seven passengers, a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine, and a six-speed automatic transmission. As of writing, it's too early to tell whether the soft-roader will be sold on our shores.
Skoda announces Karoq crossover
Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has announced a new crossover named Karoq. The soft-roader will replace the Yeti when it goes on sale in Europe and abroad later this year.
Hyundai previews Kona crossover
Hyundai has released another dark teaser image that previews the brand-new Kona crossover. We still don't know precisely when the model will make its official debut, or whether it will be sold in the United States. The brand's promotional material emphasizes the Kona was developed for Europe.
ICYMI: Oregon fines resident for doing math without a license
An Oregon resident has been fined by the state's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying for "practicing engineering in the state without a license" after he attempted to share the results of his personal research into traffic light timing with officials. Mats Järlström was fined $500. He plans to contest the fine in court. http://bit.ly/2pmnlhK