Kia won't replace Forte Koup

Elon Musk previews Tesla semi
Elon Musk has released the first official image of Tesla's upcoming semi truck. Presumably all-electric, the futuristic-looking truck will make its debut in September. http://bit.ly/2ph1cDe
Next Nissan Leaf could get 250-mile range
Nissan has big changes in store for the next-generation Leaf, which is scheduled to debut before the end of the year. The battery-powered model is expected to offer between 200 and 250 miles of range in its most basic configuration. A 300-mile range is attainable by 2020, according to Green Car Reports. http://bit.ly/2pfFXBK
Lexus open to launching new wagon
Lexus hasn't ruled out building another station wagon, the company has confirmed. Officials are trying to find ways to prevent passenger car sales from collapsing as customers flock towards crossovers and SUVs. http://bit.ly/2pfwNFa
BMW preparing U.S.-spec 5 Series diesel
BMW will introduce a diesel-powered variant of the 5 Series before the end of the year, a company spokesman has confirmed. Named 540d, the model use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six rated at over 260 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2pfvFS8
GM scores record profit on strong truck sales
General Motors reported record first-quarter profits Friday, thanks largely to strong sales of tricks, SUVs and crossovers. Reuters reports that GM shares dropped slightly despite a pretax profit of 8.2 percent--the company's best-ever first-quarter margin either before or after its 2009 bankruptcy. http://reut.rs/2pdxWNl
Toyota Connected to expand Plano office
Toyota's data hub ("Toyota Connected") will expand its Plano, Texas, presence, the company announced Friday. Toyota expects to double the subsidiary's headcount as it finds new ways to exploit the data gathered from the company's global operations.
Tesla fires automation executive
Tesla has fired a top executive in charge of automation. Insiders claim Klaus Grohmann -- whose company, Grohmann Engineering, was purchased by Tesla last year -- disagreed with Elon Musk over how to treat existing clients like Daimler and BMW. http://bit.ly/2poqhuc
Kia to open new factory in India
Kia will spend $1.1 billion to build an assembly plant in India. The factory will be up and running in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and it will produce about 300,000 cars a year.
Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles
A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle. http://bit.ly/2popzNp