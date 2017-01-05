Limited-edition Holden Trailblazer Z/71 debuts

Most Discussed
This ad will make you want to buy an old Suzuki
Why settle for a boring Craigslist ad if you have video-editing skills? An Israeli man created an awesome ad for his 1996 Suzuki Vitara that shows the pocket-sized crossover sprinting through sand dunes, running alongside a cheetah, narrowly avoiding a T-rex attack, and leaving tire marks on the moon. http://bit.ly/2p95opX
Volkswagen to launch five new models this year
Volkswagen will begin building five new model this year. Production of the next-generation Polo will begin next month, though the city car still won't be sold on our shores. The T-Roc will enter production in August, while production of the Virtus (essentially a four-door Polo) and the next Touareg will start in November. Finally, the next Jetta will begin rolling off the assembly line in December. http://bit.ly/2p9hL5C
Peugeot to test autonomous cars in Singapore
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has announced it will begin testing autonomous cars in Singapore before the end of the year. The project is a joint effort between PSA and nuTonomy, which develops software. The prototypes will be based on Peugeot's 3008 crossover.
Chevrolet Corvette eligible for 10% discount in May
In a bid to boost sales, Chevrolet has announced it's offering 10 percent off of the MSRP of all 2017 Corvette models. The deal -- which lowers the 'Vette's base price to about $50,000 -- is only valid during May.
Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant
Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins. http://detne.ws/2qCytKl
Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix. http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD
Shaq buys Ford F-650
Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys. http://bit.ly/2qLLluP
Tesla Model Y getting new platform
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019. http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd
Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500
This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).