Limited-edition Holden Trailblazer Z/71 debuts

Volkswagen will begin building five new model this year. Production of the next-generation Polo will begin next month, though the city car still won't be sold on our shores. The T-Roc will enter production in August, while production of the Virtus (essentially a four-door Polo) and the next Touareg will start in November. Finally, the next Jetta will begin rolling off the assembly line in December. http://bit.ly/2p9hL5C