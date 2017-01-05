Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Most Discussed
Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash
Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries. http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3
Amazon announces Le Mans documentary
Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9. http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO
This is what the 2018 Kia Stinger sounds like
A Youtuber has captured the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust note. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heard revving makes 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. http://bit.ly/2rhi8Z8
Formula 1: the latest rankings
With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.
Volvo XC20 in the works
Volvo has all but confirmed it's developing an entry-level crossover named XC20. It will ride on the company's modular CMF platform, and it will use the upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.
Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain
A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt. http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj
Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes-AMG pilot Lewis Hamilton won this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished not far behind Hamilton, while fellow AMG driver Valtteri Bottas dropped out of the race.
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets Mansory makeover
Tuner Mansory has released a full upgrade package for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The SUV gets a full body kit, a custom-designed interior, and an 840-horsepower evolution of the stock model's twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Mazda opens museum in Germany
Mazda has opened a museum in a small town outside of Munich, Germany. The only Mazda museum outside of Japan is home to 45 classics.