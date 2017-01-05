Chevy prices 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

  • Updated May 17, 2017, 2:19 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson
The new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will set you back 70-grand. http://bit.ly/2qShBQj

Now

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 4h

Mercedes previews next A-Class

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has given us an early look at the next-generation A-Class. The executive posted a photo of himself taking a selfie in front of a development mule on LinkedIn.   

 6h

BMW previews next M5's AWD system

The next BMW M5 will go all-wheel drive for the first time. However, it will offer enthusiasts a two-wheel drive mode that sends 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear axle.   

 7h

Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free

Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes.   http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX

 9h

Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)

Jay Leno got to drive a 1964 Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34), a model never sold in the United States. It was bigger than the Karmann Ghia because it sat on the Type 3 platform, and it used a 1.5-liter flat-four engine. The interior was more luxurious, too.   http://bit.ly/2qPTvWj

 11h

Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?

Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.   

 13h