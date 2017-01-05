Volvo prices 2018 XC60

  • Updated May 18, 2017, 4:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volvo has released pricing information for the 2018 XC60.  The second-gen model starts at $41,500 before a destination charge is factored in, meaning it's about $500 more expensive than its predecessor.

Now

Ford downsizing targets white-collar jobs

Ford will downsize its workforce to help pay for investment in future mobility and control costs in what it expects to be a slowing auto sales landscape. Cuts will come from white-collar positions, not front-line labor, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2qRzqz6

 12h

First take: 2018 Honda Odyssey

"Admittedly no one buys a minivan for driving fun, but even so, we found the Odyssey's steering — although direct — to be a little on the light side. We prefer the better weighted steering of the Pacifica. However, we doubt steering feel will be much of a hindrance to Odyssey sales."   http://bit.ly/2rrxv13

 13h

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 17h

Mercedes previews next A-Class

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has given us an early look at the next-generation A-Class. The executive posted a photo of himself taking a selfie in front of a development mule on LinkedIn.   

 19h

BMW previews next M5's AWD system

The next BMW M5 will go all-wheel drive for the first time. However, it will offer enthusiasts a two-wheel drive mode that sends 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear axle.   

 20h

Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free

Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes.   http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX

 22h