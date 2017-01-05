Italy's Innocenti revived

  • Updated May 22, 2017, 8:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead.  Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy.  The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation. http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

Now

New Toyota Camry gets TRD treatment

The brand-new Toyota Camry has received the TRD treatment in Japan. It gets a full body kit that gives it a more muscular appearance, and bigger wheels wrapped by low-profile tires. The Camry TRD likely won't reach our shores, however.   

 2h

Hyundai preparing more N-badged models

Hyundai's newly-formed N performance division won't stop at a hot-rodded version of the i30. The company is also planning an N-badged variant of the upcoming i30 Fastback, and it might stuff a 250-horsepower turbo four in the next Veloster.   http://bit.ly/2r89AH9

 3h

Ford CEO Mark Fields fired?

Ford has fired Mark Fields, its CEO, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. Insiders explain company chairman Bill Ford and other board members have lost confidence in Fields' leadership. Forbes report James Hackett will replace Fields. An official announcement will be made later today.   

 7h

Ford Expedition is America's longest-lasting car

A recent study conducted by website iSeeCars finds the Ford Expedition is more likely to cross the 200,000-mile mark than any other car. The second and third spots go to the Toyota Sequoia and the Chevrolet Suburban, respectively.   

 18h

Honda S660 gets Liberty Walk kit

Tuner Liberty Walk has released an aggressive-looking body kit for Honda's S660 kei car. Wider and lower than stock, the kitted-up S660 would look right at home in a Fast & Furious film.   

 20h

Aston Martin considering IPO

Inspired by rival Ferrari's success, Aston Martin is considering holding an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports the British company could go public in London as early as next year.   

 22h

First Lamborghini Centenario arrives in the U.S.

A California dealer named Lamborghini Newport Beach has received the very first Centenario in the United States. Worth about $2 million, the limited-edition model features blue accents.   

 1d