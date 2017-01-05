Italy's Innocenti revived

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Mazda hints at new rotary-engined sports car
Mazda's official magazine hints a new rotary-powered sports car is on the way. Interestingly, the model might run on hydrogen. It's not expected to debut until 2020, when the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2r8anaT
New Toyota Camry gets TRD treatment
The brand-new Toyota Camry has received the TRD treatment in Japan. It gets a full body kit that gives it a more muscular appearance, and bigger wheels wrapped by low-profile tires. The Camry TRD likely won't reach our shores, however.
Hyundai preparing more N-badged models
Hyundai's newly-formed N performance division won't stop at a hot-rodded version of the i30. The company is also planning an N-badged variant of the upcoming i30 Fastback, and it might stuff a 250-horsepower turbo four in the next Veloster. http://bit.ly/2r89AH9
Next Mercedes compacts getting electrification
Mercedes-Benz has big changes in store for its family of successful compact models. The lineup will grow to include eight cars, up from five today, and they're all being designed with electrification in mind. http://bit.ly/2rGX7Hr
Honda airs first Civic Type R commercial
Honda has released the first commercial for the new Civic Type R. The 30-second ad showcases the brand's racing heritage. http://bit.ly/2rHf0WF
Ford CEO Mark Fields fired?
Ford has fired Mark Fields, its CEO, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. Insiders explain company chairman Bill Ford and other board members have lost confidence in Fields' leadership. Forbes report James Hackett will replace Fields. An official announcement will be made later today.
Ford Expedition is America's longest-lasting car
A recent study conducted by website iSeeCars finds the Ford Expedition is more likely to cross the 200,000-mile mark than any other car. The second and third spots go to the Toyota Sequoia and the Chevrolet Suburban, respectively.
Honda S660 gets Liberty Walk kit
Tuner Liberty Walk has released an aggressive-looking body kit for Honda's S660 kei car. Wider and lower than stock, the kitted-up S660 would look right at home in a Fast & Furious film.
Aston Martin considering IPO
Inspired by rival Ferrari's success, Aston Martin is considering holding an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports the British company could go public in London as early as next year.
First Lamborghini Centenario arrives in the U.S.
A California dealer named Lamborghini Newport Beach has received the very first Centenario in the United States. Worth about $2 million, the limited-edition model features blue accents.