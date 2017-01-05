Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

  • Updated May 22, 2017, 9:54 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Bill Ford thanked former Ford CEO Mark Fields during a press conference. "Mark had a tremendous career at Ford and did great things. I’m very thankful for Mark."

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future

"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.   

 1h

Fiat updates 500L

Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.   

 1h

Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday

"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.   

 1h

Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO

Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.   

 2h

Italy's Innocenti revived

A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation.   http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

 3h

New Toyota Camry gets TRD treatment

The brand-new Toyota Camry has received the TRD treatment in Japan. It gets a full body kit that gives it a more muscular appearance, and bigger wheels wrapped by low-profile tires. The Camry TRD likely won't reach our shores, however.   

 5h