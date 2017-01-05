Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

Most Discussed
Nissan planning electric crossover
Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup. http://bit.ly/2r92mCK
2018 Volvo XC40 spied
The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior. http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v
Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future
"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.
Fiat updates 500L
Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.
Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday
"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.
Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO
Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.
Italy's Innocenti revived
A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation. http://bit.ly/2r90JVz
Mazda hints at new rotary-engined sports car
Mazda's official magazine hints a new rotary-powered sports car is on the way. Interestingly, the model might run on hydrogen. It's not expected to debut until 2020, when the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2r8anaT
New Toyota Camry gets TRD treatment
The brand-new Toyota Camry has received the TRD treatment in Japan. It gets a full body kit that gives it a more muscular appearance, and bigger wheels wrapped by low-profile tires. The Camry TRD likely won't reach our shores, however.