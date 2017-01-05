VW sold $26B worth of cheating diesels in France, watchdog claims

  • Updated May 23, 2017, 5:26 pm
  •         by Justin King
The Le Monde report suggests VW could face more steep fines as global regulators continue to pursue enforcement actions over diesel 'defeat devices.' http://cnb.cx/2retVup

Now

Hyundai: No N models for Genesis

Hyundai is preparing to release an onslaught of high-performance cars developed by a new sub-division named N. However, officials have confirmed the N treatment will be reserved for members of the Hyundai lineup, and it won't extend to the more upmarket Genesis-branded cars.   

 6h

Lamborghini expands factory

Lamborghini is expanding its factory to build the Urus SUV. The new facility includes a logistics center, a paint shop, an assembly line, additional parking spots, and even test track.   http://bit.ly/2rbSUyn

 7h

Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson

Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.   

 10h

MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage after getting hit by a Peugeot on his bicycle. The accident took place late last week on Italy's Adriatic coast. Footage from a security camera suggests 35-year old Hayden ran a stop sign, according to Italian newspaper Rimini Today.   

 13h