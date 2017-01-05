VW sold $26B worth of cheating diesels in France, watchdog claims

Most Discussed
Hyundai: No N models for Genesis
Hyundai is preparing to release an onslaught of high-performance cars developed by a new sub-division named N. However, officials have confirmed the N treatment will be reserved for members of the Hyundai lineup, and it won't extend to the more upmarket Genesis-branded cars.
Lamborghini expands factory
Lamborghini is expanding its factory to build the Urus SUV. The new facility includes a logistics center, a paint shop, an assembly line, additional parking spots, and even test track. http://bit.ly/2rbSUyn
Hyundai Kona delayed?
Labor issues have delayed Hyundai's entry-level Kona crossover, according to The Truth About Cars. As it stands, the Kona's production schedule has been halted.
Electric Subaru will be based on existing car
Subaru's first-ever electric car is coming by 2021. It will be a battery-powered variant of an existing car, not a standalone model. This approach slashes R&D costs and eliminates the need to create a partnership with another automaker. https://bloom.bg/2rKXLna
Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson
Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.
Uber - Pittsburgh relationship turning sour
Pittsburgh agreed to let Uber test experimental self-driving cars on its streets in exchange for jobs and free rides. The partnership started off on a high note, but city officials are now criticizing Uber for not holding up its end of the bargain.
New Renault Megane RS to debut this weekend
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. Rumors indicate it could get a 300-horsepower version of the Alpine A110's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine. http://bit.ly/2rL1IrY
MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies
Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage after getting hit by a Peugeot on his bicycle. The accident took place late last week on Italy's Adriatic coast. Footage from a security camera suggests 35-year old Hayden ran a stop sign, according to Italian newspaper Rimini Today.
Plug-in hybrid Subaru coming next year
Subaru will introduce a plug-in hybrid model next year, according to Bloomberg. The company is spending $1.2 billion on R&D this year to electrify several members of its lineup.