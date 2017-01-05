Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus

Most Discussed
Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars
In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study. http://bit.ly/2reB264
VW sold $26B worth of cheating diesels in France, watchdog claims
The Le Monde report suggests VW could face more steep fines as global regulators continue to pursue enforcement actions over diesel 'defeat devices.' http://cnb.cx/2retVup
Faraday Future backer LeEco expected to slash US workforce
Only a few dozen employees out of 500 could remain, according to CNBC. The report will likely fuel skepticism over Faraday Future's production ambitions.
Hyundai: No N models for Genesis
Hyundai is preparing to release an onslaught of high-performance cars developed by a new sub-division named N. However, officials have confirmed the N treatment will be reserved for members of the Hyundai lineup, and it won't extend to the more upmarket Genesis-branded cars.
Lamborghini expands factory
Lamborghini is expanding its factory to build the Urus SUV. The new facility includes a logistics center, a paint shop, an assembly line, additional parking spots, and even test track. http://bit.ly/2rbSUyn
Hyundai Kona delayed?
Labor issues have delayed Hyundai's entry-level Kona crossover, according to The Truth About Cars. As it stands, the Kona's production schedule has been halted.
Electric Subaru will be based on existing car
Subaru's first-ever electric car is coming by 2021. It will be a battery-powered variant of an existing car, not a standalone model. This approach slashes R&D costs and eliminates the need to create a partnership with another automaker. https://bloom.bg/2rKXLna
Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson
Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.
Uber - Pittsburgh relationship turning sour
Pittsburgh agreed to let Uber test experimental self-driving cars on its streets in exchange for jobs and free rides. The partnership started off on a high note, but city officials are now criticizing Uber for not holding up its end of the bargain.
New Renault Megane RS to debut this weekend
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. Rumors indicate it could get a 300-horsepower version of the Alpine A110's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine. http://bit.ly/2rL1IrY