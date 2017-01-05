Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus

  • Updated May 24, 2017, 2:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus.  The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars’ revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement. http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g

Now

Hyundai: No N models for Genesis

Hyundai is preparing to release an onslaught of high-performance cars developed by a new sub-division named N. However, officials have confirmed the N treatment will be reserved for members of the Hyundai lineup, and it won't extend to the more upmarket Genesis-branded cars.   

 15h

Lamborghini expands factory

Lamborghini is expanding its factory to build the Urus SUV. The new facility includes a logistics center, a paint shop, an assembly line, additional parking spots, and even test track.   http://bit.ly/2rbSUyn

 16h

Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson

Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.   

 19h