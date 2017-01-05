V8 Miata meets fiery demise in burnout competition

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Shelby shows wide-bodied Ford Mustang
American tuner Shelby has released its first concept in a decade. It's a wide-bodied, 750-horsepower version of the Super Snake built to explore the Ford Mustang's handling capacity. It's still a concept, but it will spawn a production model before the end of the year.
Mercedes, Renault develop new engines
Mercedes-Benz and industrial partner Renault-Nissan are co-developing a new family of four-cylinder engines, according to Autocar. Called M282 internally, the 1.2- and 1.4-liter units will debut under the hood of Mercedes next compacts.
Skip Barber Racing School files for bankruptcy
Skip Barber Racing School -- one of the best-known racing schools in the country -- has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New York court. The company's liabilities are estimated at between $10 and $50 million.
Hotter Jaguar XE to take on BMW M3?
Jaguar is allegedly building a hotter, 550-horsepower version of the XE aimed right at the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63. Powered by a supercharged V8, the model might make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show.
Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million
Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.
Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public
The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.
Roger Moore dies at 89
Actor Sir Roger Moore passed away at 89 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement published by his family. Moore is best remembered as the third actor to play James Bond.
Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus
Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement. http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g
Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars
In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study. http://bit.ly/2reB264