Ram to offer Fiat Toro in U.S.?

Ram eyes return to compact truck segment
After a lengthy absence, Ram could be on the verge of launching a new compact pickup truck. Ram's new small truck model could be based on the South American market Fiat Toro. http://bit.ly/2lo8owj
Chevrolet previews Camaro GT4.R race car
<p>Chevrolet has released a teaser image that previews the Camaro GT4.R race car. Not street-legal, the race receives a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine and a six-speed sequential transmission. It will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, among other events.</p> http://bit.ly/2kLql4Z
Nissan adds Midnight Edition package to six models
Six Nissan models are now available with the Midnight Edition appearance package. It gives the Sentra, the Altima, the Maxima, the Rogue, the Murano, and the Pathfinder a blacked-out look. http://bit.ly/2kLeLqs